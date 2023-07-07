Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 526,058 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 526,058 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,678,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,207,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,600,000 after acquiring an additional 433,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 607,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 339,955 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 60.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 801,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 301,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.