Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,772 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,251,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $9.12 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

