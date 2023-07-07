Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,476 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

