Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,053 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,053 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $105.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

