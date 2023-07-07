Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Wayfair worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wayfair by 186.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Wayfair by 1,447.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 431,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 403,602 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 7.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 53.7% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. StockNews.com began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,497. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.