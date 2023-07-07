Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,822 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Peloton Interactive worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $5,646,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 68,611 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $52,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $579,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

