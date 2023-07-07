Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Reaches $823.81 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003303 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $823.81 million and $3.61 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000608 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006359 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 828,868,563 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

