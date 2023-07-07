Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Trading Down 3%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Free Report) was down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Partner Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $723.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

