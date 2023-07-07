Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Hiddenite Capital Partners LP

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PH opened at $378.96 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $392.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.86.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.83.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

