Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,655 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $148,226,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.07 and a 200 day moving average of $197.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.23, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.44.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.