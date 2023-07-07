Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.82. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 1,212 shares trading hands.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Up 5.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

