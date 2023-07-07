Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 138,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $442.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

