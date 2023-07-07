Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:OXSQG)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of OXSQG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

