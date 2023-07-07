Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
OXSQG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.58.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.