Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

ACN traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,985. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.84 and its 200-day moving average is $281.50. The firm has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

