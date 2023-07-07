Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG traded up $21.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,654.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,267. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,646.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2,497.95. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.