Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of FMC worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $104.52. 402,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $134.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.10.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

