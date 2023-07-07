Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.83 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,706. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

