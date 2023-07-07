Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. 1,844,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,951,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.