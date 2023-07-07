Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 297,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $143.98. 334,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $149.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

