Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,227 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.31. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $208.63. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

