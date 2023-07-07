Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 82,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $216,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $46,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 272,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

