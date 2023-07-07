Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,074 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 945,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,455. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.