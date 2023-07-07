Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 879 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QCOM opened at $115.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

