OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.57

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 149402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

OneSoft Solutions Trading Up 14.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.99 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.20 million for the quarter. OneSoft Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.77% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneSoft Solutions Inc. will post 0.0079039 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

