OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Trading Down 2.1%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.93 and last traded at $59.25. 11,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 9,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.
OMRON Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.15.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. OMRON had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OMRON Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OMRON
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, FA system equipment, motion/drives, robotics, energy saving support/environmental equipment, power supplies/peripheral equipment, etc.
