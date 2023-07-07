OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Trading Down 2.1%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.93 and last traded at $59.25. 11,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 9,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

OMRON Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.15.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. OMRON had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OMRON Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OMRON

OMRON Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OMRON by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,022,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,135,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OMRON during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OMRON by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, FA system equipment, motion/drives, robotics, energy saving support/environmental equipment, power supplies/peripheral equipment, etc.

