Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,724,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,629,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.03. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

