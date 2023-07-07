Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Trading Down 0.3%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Free Report) was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Free Report) by 378.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.85% of Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

