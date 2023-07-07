NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 752,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 874,818 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $6.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
NuScale Power Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $41,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,226 shares in the company, valued at $90,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $41,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,226 shares in the company, valued at $90,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $209,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,380 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NuScale Power
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.