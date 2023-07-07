NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 752,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 874,818 shares.The stock last traded at $7.16 and had previously closed at $6.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $41,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,226 shares in the company, valued at $90,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $41,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,226 shares in the company, valued at $90,369.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Colbert sold 29,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $209,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,380 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.