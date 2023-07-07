Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.99

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 20491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.70. The stock has a market cap of C$242.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.70.
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nouveau Monde Graphite
- Fortinet Positioned For Growth In AI-Based Cybersecurity Boom
- Three AI Trades That Could Double This Year
- 2 Airlines Whose PE Ratios Scream Good Value
- JetBlue Ends Alliance With American, Chance Of Spirit Merger?
- Can Planet Fitness Stock Regain its Pump?
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.