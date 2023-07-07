Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.99

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 20491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.70. The stock has a market cap of C$242.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.70.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( CVE:NOU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

