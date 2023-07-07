Northern Revival Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Trading Up 0.1%

Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Get Northern Revival Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Northern Revival Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Revival Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Northern Revival Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Revival Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Revival Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.