Northern Revival Acquisition (NASDAQ:NRAC) Shares Up 0.3%

Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Get Northern Revival Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Northern Revival Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northern Revival Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,397,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Northern Revival Acquisition by 1,445.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 1,426,011 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Northern Revival Acquisition by 16.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 322,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Northern Revival Acquisition Company Profile

Northern Revival Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Revival Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Revival Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.