NFT (NFT) Market Cap Reaches $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019515 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,119.63 or 1.00016232 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

