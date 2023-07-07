Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $438.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $450.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

