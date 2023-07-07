Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CEO Eugene Sheridan Sells 32,050 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $342,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eugene Sheridan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $243,496.26.

NVTS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,537. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. The business had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,462,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

