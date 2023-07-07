Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
