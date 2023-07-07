Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 260 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $50,858.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,322,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,828,847.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.50. 176,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,192. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $261.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.31 and a 200 day moving average of $209.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 508.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

