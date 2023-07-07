Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $83.35 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

