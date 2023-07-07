Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.24 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $162.10 million and $763,564.41 worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00041907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,074,791,885 coins and its circulating supply is 671,103,683 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

