Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.22

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.22 and traded as low as $11.90. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 175,210 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.