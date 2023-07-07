MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Stock Price Up 21.4%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. 1,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

MGM China Trading Down 8.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

