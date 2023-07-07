Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Cut by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 3.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

META opened at $291.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $748.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

