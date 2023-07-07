Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,517,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,766,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,659,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,178,000 after buying an additional 112,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.51.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

