Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

