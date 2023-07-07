Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

IHF stock opened at $251.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $240.08 and a twelve month high of $287.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.13 and its 200-day moving average is $255.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

