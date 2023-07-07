Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Trading Down 2.5%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $108.93 and last traded at $108.95. 2,302,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,819,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.86. The stock has a market cap of $277.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $15,335,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

