Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Trading Up 0.1%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 9,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 15,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
