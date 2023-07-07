Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Trading Up 0.1%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 9,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 15,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

In related news, COO Michael J. Dunlap purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $81,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,855 shares of company stock worth $206,307.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

