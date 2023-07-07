Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.