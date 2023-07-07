MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Up 25%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 144,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 72,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MedX Health Corp will post 0.0025021 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MedX Health Company Profile

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

Further Reading

